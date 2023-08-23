One passenger said the disruption they encountered was beyond any worst-case scenario they had imagined. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A review into KiwiRail’s handling of “embarrassing” major train disruptions in Wellington has landed with Ministers, who say they have some questions.

Thousands of passengers were affected in May when KiwiRail announced its only specialist track evaluation car, which measures tracks across the country so trains can operate safely, was broken.

It meant only half the number of usual services in the capital could run. One passenger said: “It was beyond any worst-case scenario I’d imagined”.

The Government moved quickly and ordered an urgent review of whether KiwiRail was appropriately focused on delivering reliable commuter services and what changes weare needed to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time the disruption to commuters was unacceptable and KiwiRail had “dropped the ball”.

A Te Manatu Waka Ministry of Transport spokesperson confirmed the rapid review has now been finalised and is sitting with the Ministers of Transport, Finance and State Owned Enterprises.

“We have provided initial advice to Ministers on the review, which they are currently considering.”

The rapid review has now been finalised and is sitting with Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Minister for State Owned Enterprises Duncan Webb, and Minister of Transport David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister for State Owned Enterprises Duncan Webb said the report was substantial.

“We have some questions we are working through, and expect to release the report soon.”

The terms of reference for the review have been proactively released by the Ministry of Transport and confirm the investigation was not limited to the disruption in Wellington.

“This is to ensure that lessons are learned from significant incidents and to ensure public confidence is maintained in passenger rail delivery,” the document said.

Just days after the chaos in Wellington, KiwiRail also had to apologise to tens of thousands of rush-hour commuters in Auckland who were left without a train to catch when a power fault hit the network.

The terms of reference said the performance of the Interislander ferries, owned by KiwiRail and facing their own fair share of problems, was out of scope.

KiwiRail bosses were called to the Beehive the morning of the major disruptions in Wellington for a ‘please explain’.

They accepted full responsibility and KiwiRail chairman David McLean said at the time they would fully co-operate with the review.

“The Ministers have been very clear about the Government’s disappointment – reinforcing the views of Greater Wellington Regional Council and commuters across the Wellington region.”

The disruption was caused by trains having to operate at a 70km/h speed limit which KiwiRail initially said was because the track evaluation car was broken.

This meant the tracks on Wellington’s Kāpiti line could not be inspected in time (by April 30) to remain compliant and avoid speed restrictions.

Then KiwiRail revealed there was also a scheduling problem. The tracks on the Kāpiti line weren’t scheduled to be assessed until May anyway - outside of the compliance period and irrespective of the broken evaluation car.

This was the scheduling arrangement in place going back to at least mid-March and KiwiRail said the fact the implications of this were not recognised at the time appeared to be a critical systems failure.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.