Review: Happy family show will sweep you away to a magical land

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is on at the Waipawa Municipal Theatre. Photo / Stella Gilmore

What: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Where: Waipawa Municipal Theatre

When: November 17 to 19 and 22 to 25

Tickets available from Eventfinda.

Reviewed by Keith Russell.

Written and directed by local Helen Griffin, the Waipawa Musical and Dramatic Club will celebrate the coming festive season with a happy family show suitable for all ages.

Griffin’s version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a fast-moving, tightly directed pantomime that follows this traditional tale while also establishing new storylines.

The iconic costume of the principal girl was worn by Jemma-Lee Young, who set a high standard of excellent singing, voice projection and stage presence for the rest of the cast to follow.

From the opening prologue performed by three Snowettes - played with expression and style by Naomi Oram, Danni McNaught and Juliette Griffin - the audience knows it is in for a great time. Following their lead, we really get involved: singing with the cast, yelling lines, helping the heroes and, best of all, jeering at the villain.

Lucy Mavin brings a refreshing interpretation to the role of the evil queen, nicely balanced by Daniel Hapi as the talking mirror, who also displayed a stand-out singing voice.

All villains have a henchman, and Timothy Stevens supported his queen’s evil intentions. Keeping us informed was the announcer, played by Gabriel Rodrigues, and with some very modern storytelling, we also got to see the king played by Stevens.

Assisting him was a young Snow White, played alternatively by Ciara Watson-Hope and Hinewai Hawkins, and both displayed lovely singing voices.

Playing Nancy Spants, our dame was David Berry, who makes this difficult role look easy, a credit to him. He was well-helped by Curtis Murdoch as Lou, her mischievous son, who works the audience like a true professional.

Prince Freddie, played by Ben Berry, displayed a nice singing voice, and his interaction with Snow White did everything to exemplify a fairy-tale romance.

Strong work and the determination to bring their roles to life enabled the seven dwarfs to be a highlight, played by Oliva McDonald, Liviya Stuart, Laura Brun, Brook Taylor, Alexis Carney, Piper Harrison and Jonty Hilson.

All good pantomimes need a spirited ensemble; choreographer Leonie McNaught and musical director Stella Gilmore must be very proud of the performances their young charges conjured up, as their stars shone bright.

Balanced lighting did much to bring the imaginative set to life, although sadly, the sound was in danger of overpowering the performers’ voices.

Griffin has written a very modern and interesting take on the story - the traditional parts are there, but with some twists and modern songs.

Children of all ages will be entertained as they are swept away to this magical land.