Revealed: Fresh artist image of Municipal Building in Hastings

An artist impression of what the Municipal Building will look like when complete.

A fresh artist's image has revealed what the outside of the revamped Municipal Building in Hastings will look like when complete.

The project is on track to be completed in April 2022 and includes upgrades to both the historic building and the surrounding streetscape.

The revamped streetscape on Heretaunga East St will feature wider paved footpaths, seating, outdoor dining areas and planter boxes.

The Municipal Building was closed in 2014 after it was found to be earthquake-prone and in need of upgrades.

Inside the Municipal Building during the upgrades.

Earthquake strengthening at the building is complete and construction work is well under way.

"It's so exciting that our unique, much-loved part of our city's heritage is about to come to life again. We can't wait to open it for the community to enjoy," Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

The Municipal Building will boast plenty of bells and whistles when it reopens, including a restored Shakespeare Room and Assembly Ballroom and new hospitality venues.

It will also include the new Hastings Information and Ticketing Centre, which is being shifted from its current location on the corner of Russell St and Heretaunga St East.

The project is part of a wider upgrade to the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre cultural precinct.