Retail Crime Prevention Fund 'making good progress', say police

Police have assessed 40 businesses as a part of the retail crime prevention programme. Photo / File

Forty businesses have been helped to prevent future ram raids as police ramp up efforts to ease the pain from the current spike of such crimes.

Last month, it was revealed police had secured $6 million for the Small Retailer Crime Prevention Fund to help vulnerable, small businesses prevent ram raids at their stores.

In a statement this afternoon, police said they are making "good progress" in their efforts to support the retail community, including a continued focus on arresting those responsible.

Over 40 assessments have been carried out, which look at a retailer's security needs and identify the most appropriate solutions, such as fog cannons, sirens, alarms, roller doors or bollards.

Retailers may be eligible for one or more of these options, police outlined in a statement.

Twenty-three of the 40 stores have also had a site review completed by a contractor for the provision and installation of protective equipment.

Five stores have had installations completed, and a further five have installations underway.

Earlier this month, Police Minister Chris Hipkins defended the fund, had only helped five businesses, after criticism National's police spokesperson Mark Mitchell that the process was too slow.

Assistant Commissioner Chris De Wattignar said that alongside this, police are also undertaking Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) surveys with retailers to help them better understand what they can do to keep themselves safe.

"This can be anything from having fewer posters in the windows and lower shelves in the aisles so people can more easily see into, out of, and around the store, through to suggestions of fog cannons or other physical security measures," Wattignar said.

Mobile Muster in Panmure was hit by ram raiders Monday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He maintained that this is just some of the work police are doing to address and prevent retail crime and youth offending.

"District staff are investigating ram raid burglaries and arresting offenders, as an example, police in Waikato and Tamaki Makaurau have arrested 14 young people for suspected involvement in commercial aggravated robberies over the long weekend."

He described youth crime as a complex problem that needs a co-ordinated partnership approach.

"We are committed to working with our partners and communities to prevent youth offending and hold young offenders to account in a meaningful and effective way."