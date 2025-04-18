Despite the destruction of Parihaka – homes burned, crops destroyed, residents arrested – Te Whiti’s vision endured. His leadership inspired generations of activists advocating for justice through peaceful means. This story challenges us to embody the same heart in our own communities today. Just as it was for Te Whiti, this is a choice.

The story of Parihaka is spiritually linked with the Easter narrative for Christians: Jesus Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross and the hope brought by His resurrection. Te Whiti’s resilience mirrored and drew inspiration from this message; even amid destruction, he held fast to his belief in justice through peace. His leadership calls us to embrace forgiveness over vengeance and unity over division – values central to Easter’s themes of sacrifice, forgiveness and hope.

For Christians, Easter is a time to reflect on Jesus Christ’s ultimate sacrifice. On Good Friday, they remember his death on the cross – and, on Easter Sunday, the hope that His resurrection brings. Jesus demonstrated extraordinary resilience when He endured suffering on behalf of humanity so that our wrongdoings could be forgiven. His actions remind us that true strength lies not in retaliation but in humility and love. Even as He faced betrayal, mockery and crucifixion, Jesus chose forgiveness over vengeance. On the cross, He prayed for those who persecuted Him: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34).

This message resonates deeply with Te Whiti’s story. Just as Jesus chose non-violence and love in the face of persecution, Te Whiti demonstrated extraordinary faith by rejecting retaliation and embracing peace. His actions remind us that resilience is not just about enduring hardship but about responding to adversity with grace and conviction.

The commitment to unity is crucial – not just within communities but across society as a whole. There is a social contract requiring all of us to succeed together: treating others as we would want to be treated; seeking ways to strengthen bonds rather than highlight divisions; choosing forgiveness over retribution; and working towards reconciliation, even when it requires sacrifice.

Our society is not alone in facing these challenges; history reveals humanity’s deep need for unity across time. The Council of Nicaea in AD 325 grappled with mistrust and division within the early Church, resulting in the Nicene Creed, a unifying declaration which has endured for centuries and transcended cultural differences. The Creed begins with “We believe”, emphasising collective faith rather than individual belief: a powerful reminder that faith flourishes within community.

Pope Francis recently highlighted the Creed’s role as a bridge between divided Christian traditions, calling it a symbol of unity that transcends cultural and denominational boundaries. In 2025, we mark 1700 years since the Council of Nicaea’s efforts forged a path towards unity that continues to inspire resilience today.

Easter reminds us that resilience comes from trusting God’s promises and that Jesus demonstrated ultimate resilience through His suffering on the cross so that our wrongdoings could be forgiven. Unity among believers strengthens this resilience, just as it strengthens our shared bond as New Zealanders.

Just as this message was revolutionary 2000 years ago, it continues to resonate with profound impact, illuminating the depths of our culture and transforming lives with enduring power.

Resilience and unity are two sides of the same coin; resilience enables individuals and groups to endure challenges while unity provides the social fabric that makes resilience possible. Together, they create a powerful force for overcoming adversity – a message deeply rooted in the Christian values of love, forgiveness and hope.

Te Whiti’s legacy challenges us to consider the ways in which we respond to injustice in our own lives. Are we willing to pursue reconciliation rather than retaliation? Can we work towards unity even when it requires sacrifice? As we celebrate Easter this year, we are reminded that the resurrection of Jesus offers hope not just for individuals but for communities striving for justice and peace.

The story of Parihaka inspires us to live out Easter’s message by seeking peace, advocating for justice and fostering unity wherever we go. This legacy is not just a historical account; it is a call to action that resonates deeply in our modern world. Parihaka’s leaders, Te Whiti o Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi, demonstrated that faith is not passive but active, requiring courage, conviction and the willingness to confront injustice with peace. Their teachings remind us that the principles of resilience and unity are not merely ideals but transformative practices that can shape communities and nations.

You are invited to experience this Easter hope, and celebrate the unity and resilience found in relationship with Jesus, by joining a local church community near you.

