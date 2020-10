Results 2020: Full list of MPs heading to the Beehive

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has led Labour to a stunning victory. Photo / Dean Purcell

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has triumphed in a spectacular win — delivering her power in her own right and an absolute thrashing to the National Party.

Labour secured nearly 50 per cent of the vote, the most any party has achieved under MMP, which will hand it 64 seats.

The night was a bloodbath for Judith Collins' National Party which lost 15 electorate seats to Labour.

NZ First was also kicked out of Parliament but the Māori Party has made a return.

Meanwhile, Act's David Seymour and Greens' James Shaw and Marama Davidson surged ahead to grab 10 MPs each.

Here's the full list.

Labour Party

Jacinda Ardern

Kelvin Davis

Grant Robertson

Phil Twyford

Megan Woods

Chris Hipkins

Andrew Little

Carmel Sepuloni

David Parker

Nanaia Mahuta

Trevor Mallard

Stuart Nash

Jenny Salesa

Damien O'Connor

Kris Faafoi

David Clark

Ayesha Verrall - New

Peeni Henare

Willie Jackson

William Sio

Poto Williams

Vanushi Walters - New

Michael Wood

Adrian Rurawhe

Kiri Allan

Kieran McAnulty

Louisa Wall

Meka Whaitiri

Rino Tirikatene

Camilla Belich - New

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Jan Tinetti

Deborah Russell

Marja Lubeck

Angie Warren-Clark

Willow-Jean Prime

Tamati Coffey

Naisi Chen - New

Jo Luxton

Jamie Strange

Liz Craig

Ibrahim Omer - New

Duncan Webb

Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki

Ginny Andersen

Rachel Brooking - New

Paul Eagle

Helen White - New

Barbara Edmonds - New

Angela Roberts - New

Shanan Halbert - New

Neru Leavasa - New

Tracey McLellan - New

Steph Lewis - New

Rachel Boyack - New

Arena Williams - New

Ingrid Leary - New

Sarah Pallett - New

Gaurav Sharma - New

Terisa Ngobi - New

Glen Bennett - New

Greg O'Connor

Tangi Utikere - New

Anna Lorck - New

Labour's Kieran McAnulty won the Wairarapa seat, washing the electorate red for the first time since Georgina Beyer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party

Judith Collins

Gerry Brownlee

Paul Goldsmith

Simon Bridges

Shane Reti

Todd McClay

Chris Bishop

Todd Muller

Louise Upston

Scott Simpson

David Bennett

Michael Woodhouse

Nicola Willis

Jacqui Dean

Mark Mitchell

Melissa Lee

Andrew Bayly

Nick Smith

Maureen Pugh

Barbara Kuriger

Matthew Doocey

Stuart Smith

Denise Lee

Simon O'Connor

Simeon Brown

Ian McKelvie

Erica Stanford

Matt King

Chris Penk

Tim van de Molen

Nicola Grigg - New

Christopher Luxon - New

Joseph Mooney - New

Penny Simmonds - New

Simon Watts - New

Christopher Luxon, who soared to victory in Botany, pictured on the campaign trail in East Auckland with National Party Leader Judith Collins. Photo / Peter Meecham

Act

David Seymour

Brooke van Velden - New

Nicole McKee - New

Chris Baillie - New

Simon Court - New

James McDowall - New

Karen Chhour - New

Mark Cameron - New

Toni Severin - New

Damien Smith - New

Act Leader David Seymour arrives at his party's celebration at Headquarters in the Viaduct Harbour, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Green Party

Marama Davidson

James Shaw

Chloe Swarbrick

Julie Anne Genter

Jan Logie

Eugenie Sage

Golriz Ghahraman

Teanau Tuiono - New

Elizabeth Kerekere - New

Ricardo Menéndez March - New

Chloe Swarbrick, 26, has won the Auckland Central seat. Photo / Dean Purcell

Māori Party

Rawiri Waititi - New