Steve Teixeira worked with a travel agent specialising in ski holidays. Photo / 123rf

Steve Teixeira, 55, had recently suffered a heart attack. Commuting a 62km round trip to Newmarket from the North Shore each day, he desperately wanted a change.

He had an interview with a travel agent specialising in ski holidays close to his home and got the gig.

But his then-current employer, another ski travel agent, took issue with the transition. Teixeira had failed to consider the six-month restraint of trade clause in his contract, preventing him from working for another business in the same line of work.

On January 27, Concept Travel Limited (CTL), the parent company of Newmarket’s Ski Travel Specialists, took their former employee to the Employment Relations Authority seeking an urgent interim injunction preventing Texeria from starting work at the competitor.

Now a week and $50,000 in lost income and legal costs later, an urgent declaration was made in favour of CTL, barring Teixeira from beginning the new job until May 1.

“I’m 55 and the only thing I have to offer are my skills. Now I’m being told I can’t use them,” the man said in an interview this week.

According to the ERA’s determination, Teixeira was employed as a manager for the company, starting in 2017. He did not raise concerns around the restraint of trade clause in his employment contract when he started.

“The first year was good, as we were all finding our feet.”

But Teixeira claims his managerial status was diminished over time, including losing access to sales figures in 2019. A separate claim for constructive dismissal remains before the authority and will be heard soon.

In June 2021, Teixeira suffered a heart attack requiring two stents. He attributed the attack to stress, which he says stemmed from his time with the business.

Eventually, Teixeira began to look elsewhere, securing a position with a direct competitor of CTL in September last year - a more junior role in title, with a lower salary.

He handed in his notice that month but chose not to tell CTL who his new employer was, despite being asked repeatedly.

Concerned that he was working for a competitor, the owner of CTL emailed him directly, reminding him of his restraint of trade obligation.

Teixeira replied, refusing to divulge exactly where he was moving, but providing a promise he would not take clients with him. In this email, he states he had received legal advice saying the clause was unenforceable.

A meeting was later held between the owners of CTL and Teixeira, where he said it continued to be his view the clause could not be enforced.

The company lodged a claim with the ERA in December.

According to the authority’s determination, goodwill with customers was the only propriety interest CTL sought to protect by enforcing the restraint of trade. The injunction would allow the business time to liaise with customers, it said.

CTL said the company’s advisors form relationships with specific agents, and feared business could be lost when Teixeira moved on. Teixeira, on the other hand, rejected that claim saying customers were loyal to the company, not necessarily the agent they dealt with, which changed from time to time.

He was also subject to a non-solicitation clause, preventing him from intentionally attracting CTL’s customers, for 12 months after his employment ended.

The authority was critical of Teixeira’s decision to keep his new employer secret for so long, which resulted in reducing the time STS had to protect its proprietary interests.

“However, the period of the injunction needs to be sufficient for Concept Travel’s consultants to talk to customers and that process does not truly start until mid-to-late March this year.” Teixeira was told his new employment cannot begin until May 1.

‘It’s cost me a lot to leave’ - Teixeira

Speaking to NZME shortly after the declaration was made, Teixeira said with the benefit of hindsight, he would have shared who his new employer was sooner than he did, but believes the enforcement of the clause was unnecessary.

“Part of me wanted to leave the industry and try something new, but there’s also this other part of me saying I’m not finished with the ski travel industry. I wasn’t fully ready to leave the industry.”

Teixeira questioned what information he held that CTL was concerned about. While accepting he was a manager, he says he was not aware of the company’s sales figures and suppliers across the industry are broadly the same from business to business.

Since leaving CTL, Teixiera has worked just four days, helping out a friend who was a builder. He’s applying for part-time work, but is yet to have any luck.

“I’ve earned about $900 this year, and that’s probably all until May 1.

“This has probably cost me $50,000 in lost wages and legal fees, and I presume I’ll have to pay their costs as well. That’s a year’s wage it has cost me to leave there. I’m pretty down about the whole thing.

“But the stress it’s caused to me is equally harmful, I believe. My wife is feeling it as well.”

Auckland Central-based Labour list MP Helen White currently has a members’ bill before Parliament which would ban restraints of trade for employees below a certain salary cap. Over the cap, which White says will likely be three times the median wage, employers will have to compensate

The bill is supported by the caucus and will be read a first time this month, White says.

Labour list MP Helen White has a members’ bill before Parliament which would ban restraints of trade for employees below a certain salary cap. Photo / Brett Phibbs

She says the clauses are inherently unfair, preventing employees from trading on the only thing they have to offer - their skills.

“We’ve seen some really odd decisions around restraints of trade. Sometimes clauses like these are seen unenforceable, particularly for lower-waged employees, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

“You have only got a limited amount of time to work, and if you’ve got that, you should be able to use it.

“There are more ways of handling this than banning the person from going and working. People have certain skills. If an employee has built up a certain skill over time, whose property is it? It’s as if we assume the goodwill is built up entirely by the employer.”

Concept Travel Limited declined to comment.

What is a restraint of trade?

An employer and employee may agree to include a restraint of trade clause in their employment agreement. These clauses are designed to protect a business’ commercially sensitive information by restricting the employee’s activities, moving to a competitor or starting their own business, when they finish working for that employer.

They are usually limited to a specific geographical area and only last for a specific period of time after the end of the employee’s work.

There are two types of restraints of trade; non-competition clauses, where a former employee is prevented from working in a similar field to their former employer’s business, and non-solicitation clauses, where a former employee is restricted from contacting their former employer’s clients about their new business.

Source: Employment New Zealand