Thousands of sporting shoes, socks, golf clubs and other gear have been donated to the ReSport Charitable Trust in order to help Northlanders realise their sporting dreams.

Bikes, kayaks and golf clubs are some of the thousands of sporting goods ReSport Charitable Trust has collected and distributed to clubs and students in its first year.

ReSport celebrates its first birthday this month, and to commemorate the occasion it has launched a 30-Day Sports Gear Drive in order to continue to help youngsters realise their sporting dreams.

ReSport project co-ordinator Sharon Gibson said with the support of the community, the trust has collected 3950 units of sports gear and distributed 1794 units across Northland.

Among the items they have handed over were 27 kayaks, 22 sets of golf clubs, bikes, various balls and shoes.

“Words can’t explain the magnitude of how good we all feel at ReSport Charitable Trust, with the support of our community, to give to something bigger than ourselves. The smiles, satisfaction and relief we get to witness by filling customer requests so the kids can play their chosen sport is humbling.”

She said the drive has been well-received so far.

“We are one week down, and there has been a substantial increase in sports textile recovery from going to landfills. This has surpassed any other sports gear donations so far, but it’s still early days.”

Newly widowed mum Darlene Pearks has three kids involved in sports and said the assistance from ReSport was a huge relief.

“I lost my husband last year and my kids do netball and football, and they seem to grow every week. It would have cost me just under $1000 for it all.”

She said she came across a ReSport donation bin at her gym and inquired. She then headed to ReSport, where she received boots, socks and shin pads.

“When they grow out of them, you can re-donate them and trade for the next size, so it’s also very environmentally conscious too.

“My kids don’t mind that [the goods are] not brand-new. I have somehow made it trendy to get second-hand things.”

The ReSport Charitable Trust has helped thousands of people wanting to realise their sporting dreams. Nate Pearks (right) can realise his sporting dream. Pictured with Jackson Paige.

Pearks said at this stage, her kids play sport to be part of a team and would see how far they take it.

As part of the drive, local businesses and organisations participating in the Champion a Good Cause Programme, as collection points for gently used sports gear, will compete to boost the sports gear drive, raise funds, and increase awareness for ReSport’s mission.

In addition, ReSport have a collaboration with Sport Northland, initiating a drive for new and gently used sports bras and active wear for distribution through Sport Northland’s school networks for young students in need.

There are 13 collection points in Northland and you can drop your gently used gear at any of the following locations: Boost Brokers, Plus Chartered Accountants, McKay Stadium Kensington Fitness, Te Whatu Ora, Harcourts Waipu, Paul Sumich Real Estate Specialist Harcourts Whangārei, Cheers Wedding and Party Hire, Marist Football Club Kensington, Northland Rugby Union, Hotprintz, CDL Group, Northland Events Centre, Kerikeri High School and PDC Creative. For more information visit www.resport.co.nz or contact 0800 000 626 or info@resport.co.nz.