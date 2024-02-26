ReSport trustees, from left: JP Dignon, Anna Hewett, Joey Yovich, Sharon Gibson, and Craig Crawford. Photo / NZME

ReSport, a grassroots initiatives aiming to remove barriers to being active in Northland, is calling for golf enthusiasts to sign on for its upcoming fundraiser.

The charitable trust has teamed up with North Golf to organise a day on the greens at the Pines Golf Club in Whangārei Heads on Friday.

Thirty-six team of three will make their way around the 18-hole course, while also completing and competing in challenges based on other sporting codes. They will be vying for a cut of the $10,000 prize pool, which includes weekends away in Tūtūkākā and the Bay of Islands.

Entry costs $100 with the money raised going towards ReSport.

ReSport trustee Sharon Gibson said the day was about giving the charitable trust a boost so it can continue to make sport and recreation accessible for Northlanders.

In ReSport’s first seven months, it received more than 3000 donations and distributed 1250 back to the community.

“Just through the Christmas holidays, we have had to empty our pātaka at Kensington Fitness twice. That’s a lot,” Gibson said. “We are all set to make an even greater impact this year.”

Two pātaka will be at the Pines on Friday so people can donate good condition second-hand sporting gear.

North Golf club development officer Dave Mullan said he tried to make the fundraiser as much fun as possible.

“This is more of a social day and is about the fundraiser, not about the golf. It’s almost carnival style.”

About 30 teams had signed up so far, with capacity for 36, he said.

For him, the fundraiser was a great way to give back to the community given ReSport’s mission to make physical activity accessible.

To register, email dave@northgolf.nz. Anyone unable to attend the tournament can still help ReSport by voting for the charitable trust on the One Good Kiwi website, which is offering a share of $100,000 to charities with the most votes. Alternatively, you can donate through the ReSport website.