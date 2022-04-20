This luxury home, with a distinctive "living roof", has been bought off the plan for $25.75 million. Photo / Supplied

A Queenstown super-home has been bought off the plan for a resort-record $25.75 million.

Distinctive for its green "living roof", the 920sq m four-bedroom home, with 320sq m of decking, will be built at Forestlines Rise, a gated subdivision with lake and mountain views off Moke Lake Rd.

Ray White Black Group Realty agent Ross Hawkins, of Auckland, said he could not reveal the buyer's name or where he was from.

The previous record resort price is thought to be about $24 million that New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart paid for a Closeburn home in 2017.

As for why this home, on a 13,590sq m section, had fetched so much, Hawkins cited its substantial size and quality, "together with its two swimming pools and gym, yoga [area], sauna and wine cellar".

He said Waiora —which was Maori for "healing waters" — was designed by a mix of architects.

The new owner was making "further tweaks and design changes" before applying for a building consent.

The home was expected to be completed in 2024.

Waiora may not be the most expensive house in Queenstown for long.

Developer B Group is also planning to build a slightly-larger $30 million-plus home, called Parore, right next door in Forestlines Rise.