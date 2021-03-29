Residents told to stay inside after fire breaks out in Christchurch

People in parts of Christchurch are being told to stay inside as emergency services respond to a huge fire in the city.
The blaze broke out in a single-storey building in an industrial area in the southern suburb of Hillsborough about 1.15am.
Up to 11 fire crews have been sent to the scene and firefighters have been battling to bring the situation under control. A fire investigator has also been sent to the site.
Residents are being urged to stay indoors as the blaze is causing a lot of smoke in the area.
Authorities say people should keep doors and windows closed.
No one appears to have been inside the building when the fire broke out and there are no reports of injuries.
- more to come -