Residents report ‘earthy’ smell and taste in Wellington’s water

Wellington Water says the compounds causing the taste and smell issues are harmless. Photo / File

Wellington Water has received reports from residents that their water tastes and smells strange.

The water company said an earthy odour was being reported across Wellington City.

This was usually a sign of organic compounds found in warmer river waters, Wellington Water posted on Facebook.

“We have increased the volume out of the Wainuiomata Treatment Plant, and with the drier weather over the last couple of weeks, this has resulted in some customers reporting a change of taste in their water.”

Wellington Water advised the compounds causing the change in taste and smell were harmless and it was not expected to last for long.

Water was constantly being sampled at various points across the network to ensure there were no problems beyond just the strange odour, the company said.

“Customers are advised that if their water is tasting or smelling earthy but shows no discolouration, it can be cooled in a jug for 30 minutes in the fridge as this may improve the taste.”

Wellington Water manages Three Waters for Hutt, Porirua, Upper Hutt and Wellington city councils, South Wairarapa District Council, and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The network includes more than 6500km of pipes, 148 reservoirs, and eight drinking water plants.

Fluoride was returned to the region’s drinking water supply in September after a damning report found it hadn’t been administered properly for six years.

An independent inquiry was launched in March when it was revealed Wellington Water resorted to completely switching off fluoridation at two plants last year without telling the board, councils, or residents.

It found fluoridation for oral health was not a priority within Wellington Water. The company has apologised for the failings.

New fluoride facilities at the Te Marua and Gear Island Water Treatment Plants have since been installed and are operating reliably.



