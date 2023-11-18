The scene at Raukawa St in Strathmore, Wellington where a man died in a family harm incident. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A community that’s all too familiar with violence on their street is mourning the death of a young man after he was injured in a family harm incident.

Emergency services descended on the Wellington suburb of Strathmore yesterday at 10.50am.

Police officers were keeping watch at the Raukawa St property today while the investigation into how the man was injured continues.

The property is one of many Kāinga Ora homes on the street. It was partially cordoned off this morning and covered in scaffolding.

A Kāinga Ora spokesperson said the government agency would be checking in with people living around the property to see if there is any support they need.

A local dairy owner said the victim was a regular customer who, he understood, lived with his grandparents and siblings.

“I knew him well. He was a nice person, I had absolutely no issues with him.

“It’s just so sad that someone so young, his life ends like this.”

The dairy owner said he and his wife have grown to know the community since first starting their business in 1986.

“Over the years, there have been a few incidents which have been quite distressing, to say the least.”

One local, who was visibly agitated by the police presence in the street, also said he knew the victim.

Police are continuing to investigate how the man was injured. Photo / Georgina Campbell

“It was a dispute between two little brothers,” he understood.

A police spokesperson said no one has been taken into custody at this stage.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends during this tragic time.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”

One resident who lived nearby said it was a tragedy.

“The reality is we see police presence a lot because there are a lot of disadvantaged families around here and people, but nothing that serious.”

The woman had tears in her eyes as she spoke.

“You see a lot of disadvantage here and it’s hard to know what to do.”

Some residents still have trouble getting to sleep at night after one particularly violent incident happened just across the road from where the young man died.

In 2011, a former Iraqi soldier Najeeb Dawood stabbed his wife 55 times in a jealous rage and was sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 17 years.

The murder was the result of a culmination of a history of threats and violence towards his wife, Eman Hurmiz, depression and an abnormal jealousy over her imagined infidelity.

Once his wife had died, Dawood attempted to commit suicide but was revived by emergency services.

