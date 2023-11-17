Emergency services were called to the scene of a family harm incident on Raukawa St at 10.50am.

A man has died from injuries he sustained during a family harm incident in the Wellington suburb of Strathmore.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Raukawa St at 10.50am.

Police said in a statement investigations were ongoing to understand what happened and a scene guard was in place at the address.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends during this tragic time.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”

