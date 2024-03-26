Gang member killed in Gisborne brawl named, cops prepare to pull back from distress calls and the Prime Minister addresses findings of Cyclone Gabrielle review in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Residents in rural South Auckland’s Karaka have been warned to stay indoors following a gas leak near a primary school.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crews responded to Hingaia Rd at approximately 8.48pm after it was reported a tunnelling machine struck a gas main.

Residents living near the Hingaia Peninsula school have been warned to stay in their homes with doors and windows closed.

“Stay inside and await further instructions,” Fenz said.

Three fire trucks and two support vehicles were waiting for gas authority to arrive at the scene.

“Hingaia Rd has been closed at the intersections with Kuhanui Rd and Walters Rd,” Fenz said.

“We will issue a further update when new information is available.”