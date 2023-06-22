Fire crews at the scene of a large house fire in St Marys Bay, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Residents on a street in central Auckland are being evacuated as fire crews fight a large house fire in St Marys Bay.

Emergency services are at the scene of the blaze on Westwood Terrace after reports of a house fire overnight.

Firefighters could be seen dousing flames of a two-storey property.

A number of firefighters could be seen on the second floor dousing flames below.

It is understood the fire has reached a second alarm alert and a number of homes in the cul-de-sac have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

It is not yet known whether anyone was inside the house involved or if any injuries have been reported.

- more to come -




