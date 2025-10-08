Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Reserve Bank rate cut signals economy turning a corner, says Nicola Willis

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss what the 50 basis points OCR cut means for the economy.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says early projections show growth returning to the New Zealand economy in the third quarter, one day after the Reserve Bank moved to cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 2.5%.

Willis told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge that the Reserve Bank’s decision should

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save