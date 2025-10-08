Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said the coalition considered more than 900 submissions during its consultation on the new rules.
“Businesses shared that the lack of weighting for New Zealand’s interests in the evaluation criteria was holding them back.
“That’s why we’re introducing a new economic benefit to New Zealand test that will apply to every procurement to ensure we are creating value and jobs for Kiwis.”
Willis said the new test would also encourage international companies bidding for government contracts to demonstrate a commitment to creating value in New Zealand.
She said the purpose of the changes was to make it easier for local businesses to win government contracts, either directly, or as subcontractors in the supply chain.
“The new rules will apply to all goods, services, and refurbishment contracts worth more than $100,000 and all construction contracts over $9 million.
“Contracts below these thresholds are expected to be awarded to capable local businesses.”
The new rules will take effect on December 1.