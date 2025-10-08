Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Government slashes procurement rules in promised reboot

RNZ
2 mins to read

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The Government has slashed its procurement rules by a third in an effort to make it easier for local companies to win contracts.

The coalition signalled it would scale back the rules that agencies have to follow when tendering contracts, worth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save