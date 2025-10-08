Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The Government has slashed its procurement rules by a third in an effort to make it easier for local companies to win contracts.

The coalition signalled it would scale back the rules that agencies have to follow when tendering contracts, worth an annual $50 billion, in March.

Cabinet has now agreed to cut the rules from 71 to 47, and introduce a new “economic benefit to New Zealand” test that measures any wider gains to the country.

The test requires 10% of the procurement decision to be based on how much a business proposal benefits the economy, giving extra weight to the use of local companies, job creation and training to upskill local workers.