Two people have been rescued after their car drove off a 7m-high cliff down on to a beach in Otago.

At 9.30pm last night, police and other emergency services were notified of a crash on Beach Rd near Geed Rd, Kakanui, Waitaki District, a Police spokesperson said.

"A vehicle had driven off a grass lay-by over a 7m-high cliff down onto the beach, with the tide and seas just reaching the vehicle."

A Fire and Emergency rescue lines team was deployed from Dunedin. Fire crews lowered life jackets, blankets and a radio down to the people inside the car.

The Otago Rescue Helicopter winched the occupants to safety.

"The two occupants were stranded on a small gravel beach, surrounded by high, wet cliffs."

Fire crews from Kakanui, Weston and Oamaru also attended so did Ambulance and Police from Oamaru, the spokesperson said.

"Cliff Rescue members from the Otago Search and Rescue squad were dispatched from Dunedin, as well as Cliff Rescue members from Dunedin Fire Service.

"The Rescue Helicopter from Dunedin with its winch crew arrived and conducted a winch operation in the dark to rescue the two occupants of the vehicle."

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Oamaru Hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was checked and released without injury, the spokesperson said.

"Police are continuing to investigate how the crash occurred."