Police confirmed the nature of the injury to the person at Mt Cook isn't serious. Photo / TNZ

Police confirmed the nature of the injury to the person at Mt Cook isn't serious. Photo / TNZ

A person is being rescued by helicopter on Mt Cook, after injuring their foot at one of the mountain’s huts.

Police confirmed they received a report of a person who had an injury near the Caroline Hut, which overlooks the Tasman Glaciar on the Ball Ridge.

A spokesperson said the injury is not serious but the person requires “special assistance” to get out.

As a result, a land rescue operation kicked off involving Police Search and Rescue and the Department of Conservation, which will “make arrangements to retrieve them”.

Caroline Hut is located 1820m above sea level on the Ball Ridge. Photo / Google Maps

Axel Reiser, who oversees Alpine Recreation, confirmed the incident wasn’t “at all serious”. Reiser confirmed the person had only injured their foot while at the hut and wasn’t able to walk.

He also said a helicopter would be used to bring them back down the mountain again.

Caroline hut is the only guide and operator-owned hut in Mount Cook National Park and is used by alpine recreational parties.

It’s located 1820m above sea level on the Ball Ridge, where tourists enjoy mountain views during their treks.

The hut itself is made up of two rooms and will sleep up to 10 participants and two guides in total.

MORE TO COME.