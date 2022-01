A rescue search is believed to be underway at a beach in Whangamatā. Photo / Brian Pittams

A search is underway at a popular Coromandel beach after a report of a swimmer in distress was recieved, say police.

Police responded to Ocean Rd beach in Whangamatā shortly after 10am today.

A police spokesperson said a helicopter had been dispatched in search efforts.