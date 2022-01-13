Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Rescue search under way in Whangamatā, police appealing for information on swimmers' status

The ‘unprecedented’ uptick in drownings over the 2021/2022 summer holiday period is alarming. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

A search from the air and sea continues at a popular Coromandel beach after reports of a distressed swimmer were received this morning.

Police, a rescue helicopter and the Coastguard have been searching the water near the Whangamata Surf Club.

Emergency services responded to the Beach Rd beach shortly after 10am, police said.

A rescue search is believed to be underway at a beach in Whangamatā. Photo / Brian Pittams
Nothing of interest has yet been located in the search efforts.

A police spokesperson said they are appealing to the public to ensure all who swam at the beach today are safe.

Police ask members of the public if they have been swimming at the beach today and that they are now safe to call 111 and quote event number P049302103.