A rescue helicopter lands at Bowentown. Photo / Ben Fraser

A mountain bike rider has been airlifted in a critical condition from a beach holiday spot at Bowentown, Waihi.

UPDATE 01/01/21 08:20: incident in Anzac Bay Bowentown. 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Tauranga Hospital. Helicopter dispatched. No further details available. https://t.co/kJZXtqOdN3 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) December 31, 2020

A St John spokeswoman said the patient was in a critical condition and had been taken to Tauranga Hospital. She said it was not yet known how the incident happened.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the rescue helicopter landed in a carpark near the beach at Anzac Bay just after 9am.