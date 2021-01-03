Rescue effort underway at Omanawa Falls in the western Bay of Plenty

Omanawa Falls: beautiful but dangerous. Photo / File

A rescue effort is underway at Omanawa Falls in the western Bay of Plenty, with fears someone has fallen down a cliff.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to Omanawa Rd about 2.30pm following a report someone had climbed a cliff and failed to return to their group.

"There is some concern they may have fallen."

She said a multi-agency rescue operation had been launched.

That would include a rescue helicopter and firefighters as well as police.

The steep public access to the falls has long been closed and people have been warned to stay out but authorities have struggled to keep locals and tourists alike away - their efforts not helped by numerous social media posts promoting the beauty of the dangerous spot.

There was a fatality in 2018 and over the years there have been several people injured attempting to access the falls, some seriously.