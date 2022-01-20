Emergency services received the report about 10.20am and are on their way to the scene on Tairua Road.

Emergency services received the report about 10.20am and are on their way to the scene on Tairua Road.

Police confirmed they have been called to reports of a "small aircraft" crash in Whangamata.

No other information has been passed on to Police at this stage - including whether there are any reported injuries, a spokeswoman said.

More would be known when officers arrive at the site, she said.

Sirens are sounding in the township as emergency vehicles race to the scene.

A superette owner said they were ringing out continuously but knew little more of the unfolding incident.

A liquor store worker said he saw an ambulance and fire engine race past on the main road and they appeared to be heading out of town.

More to come.