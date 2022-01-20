Emergency services received the report about 10.20am and are on their way to the scene on Tairua Road.

Emergency services have been stood down after reports of a "small aircraft" crash in Whangamata - after it turned out to be a top dressing plane working in the area.

Police received the report at about 10.20am of the incident. Ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two helicopters responded near Tairua Rd, Hikuai.

But Onemana Rural Fire chief Jo Adams confirmed there was no plane crash and a top dressing plane had been working in the area.

A police spokesperson also confirmed it was a top-dressing plane working in the area, "which is possibly what the person saw who reported it".

A motorist earlier told the Herald they saw an aircraft flying low and erratically through the hills, then saw a cloud of smoke.

A resident on Tairua Road told the Herald he had seen three ambulances heading north out of Whangamata.