Police are investigating an area of West Auckland after someone reported seeing what they thought was a person holding a firearm in a vehicle.

A police spokeswoman says the claim is unsubstantiated but officers are searching the area around View Rd in Henderson.

She understands officers are stopping traffic in the area of Vitasovich Rd and View Rd as a precaution.

A witness says a police officer is turning vehicles away near Kmart on The Boundary.

