No one suffered serious injuries in the crash.

No one suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Emergency services responded to a report of an aircraft that went off the end of the runway at the Rangiora Aerodrome.

Firefighters were called to the incident just after 11am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alex Norris said crews from five stations responded and were leaving the scene now.

There was no report of fire or anyone trapped, but crews assisted ambulance and police with treating a couple of minor injuries at the scene.