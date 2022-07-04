The incident began when street racing on the Waikato Expressway at Hampton Downs was reported to police. Photo / Supplied

The incident began when street racing on the Waikato Expressway at Hampton Downs was reported to police. Photo / Supplied

Four young people have been arrested following reports of illegal street racing on the Waikato Expressway.

The alleged street racing was reported to police about noon and the vehicles involved were tracked by the police eagle helicopter as they headed south on State Highway 1.

One of the vehicles was spiked in the nearby town of Pukekawa and police arrested two people, while the other vehicle continued on.

This vehicle attempted to ram a police car before officers lost sight of it, police claimed in a statement this afternoon.

Officers were later told of a sighting of the vehicle on York St, Hamilton East. The eagle attended, alongside other police units, and two further arrests were made, police said.

Four young people will be referred to Youth Aid.