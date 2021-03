Photo / File

Police were called to reports of a person being armed with what was thought to be a firearm at Tauriko, Tauranga today.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a person seen on State Highway 29 on foot and then getting into a car.

She said police found the person and the car involved and it appeared the firearm was in fact a BB gun.

The spokeswoman said a person was taken into custody but it was yet to be determined what charges would be laid.