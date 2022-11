The Armed Offenders Squad were called out as a precaution after armed burglars reportedly burgled a private property in Napier on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

A reported armed burglary at a private property in Napier on Thursday morning prompted a police callout.

A police spokesperson said police attended a burglary at a private property on Harold Holt Ave, Onekawa, about 8.20am.

The spokesperson said the Armed Offenders Squad attended as a precaution.

Two people were on Thursday afternoon speaking to police in relation to the incident. No injuries were reported.