The summary said ideally this was done two to three times a day for about 30 minutes. If treatment was managed well, in most cases the cow would fully recover, the summary said.
What Morris did
On August 9 a cow became recumbent after calving and the hip lifting treatment began.
Two days later, Morris attempted to lift the cow. Due to the cow lying on her side, Morris “inappropriately” used feed forks on the front of the tractor to manoeuvre the cow to make it easier to fit the hip lifters, the summary said.
But while manoeuvring the cow, the prongs from the feed forks impaled the body of the cow and scrapped the hide. The cow was left with at least one puncture to the stomach and scrapes where the prongs had been pushed alongside the body.
Morris did not administer any treatment, call a vet, or bring the injuries to management’s attention.
The summary said Morris went home that night knowing the cow was continuing to suffer significant pain and distress from injuries.
The following morning on August 12, Morris and another farm employee helped a cow in calving.
After calving, the cow was not able to stand. Morris got the tractor with the hip lifters to start treatment.
Again, he tried to manoeuvre the cow with the feed forks and impaled her.
The injuries inflicted were significantly worse than the one from the day before, with the cow suffering at least three puncture wounds as well as scrapes from the prongs, the summary said.