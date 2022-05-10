Mayoral candidate Viv Beck. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealand's border will fully reopen from July 31 - meaning the country will once again be seeing the return of tourists, students, workers and families of migrants.

"New Zealand is in demand and now fully open for business," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"This will be welcome news for families, businesses and our migrant communities."

But with Auckland set to get a new mayor after October's local government elections, what's in store for migrants and their returning families?

The Herald asked five candidates vying for the mayoral job what their plans are for these "new Aucklanders".

Viv Beck:

"Auckland is one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the world, with more than 45 per cent of us identifying with an ethnic minority at the last census.

"As the daughter of immigrant parents, I understand the challenges that people can face when they come to a new country and the importance of a welcoming environment that treats all people fairly.

"In the course of my work I have had contact with a number of ethnic communities and have endeavoured to listen to their needs and ensure their voice is heard.

"Over the coming months, I will be making policy announcements. I make the following comments based on my experience to date.

"The Government's immigration service is responsible for New Zealand's migrant policy.

"My role as mayor will be to warmly welcome new arrivals and lead a council that delivers the housing, transport and other council services that meet their needs.

"Across the city people's aspirations include finding an affordable home, the ability to move around the city easily, living and working in a safe community and in an environment that is well protected. This should be possible for all Aucklanders, regardless of where they come from.

"The council I seek to lead will engage more effectively with local communities to ensure their needs are well understood.

"Auckland Council has run an Ethnic Advisory Panel since 2011 to advise on issues of interest and concern to members of these communities. Committed Aucklanders have volunteered their time and energy to this panel providing insight on issues that matter.

"The priorities for the current panel are to advocate for anti-racism and greater safety, support opportunity and prosperity as we recover from Covid-19, increase transport choices and access, and have affordable housing. I support these and they will be priorities for me as mayor.

"Three years ago the panel prioritised safety, affordable housing and effective public transport. It is concerning that Auckland has become less safe, affordable housing remains out of reach for many, and our public transport system is facing major challenges. It will take dedicated focus to ensure core needs are prioritised and met."

Mayoral candidate Fa'anana Efeso Collins. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Efeso Collins:

"As the son of migrants, I'm uniquely placed to understand the challenges new Aucklanders face, challenges like navigating this massive city, for work, education and recreation and I know how what it can be like to feel ignored or overlooked, given the communities migrants often live in seem to be deprived of much-needed infrastructure.

"The city I will be mayor of, and the Council I lead, will make sure every part of this city gets a fair go and a fair distribution of investment and I will make sure your voices will be heard and taken seriously. I have every intention of meeting with new migrant communities to understand their aspirations and challenges.

"I have a strong relationship with the chair of the Ethnic Panel and welcome the insightful and meaningful input the panel has had on Council. As mayor, I would retain the diversity panels as they offer genuine reflections on the experiences and hopes of our wider Auckland whanau.

"My policy to make public transport free will make it easier for families to be connected to each other, and to the jobs, educational and recreational opportunities that make living in this city so great.

"I want to lead a city that celebrates its diversity and continues to provide opportunities for migrants to showcase their uniqueness through the arts and festivals and cultural events, for all Aucklanders to enjoy, because as we learn more about each other and our different ways of doing things, the better chance there is for barriers to be broken down, and for us to be a stronger community."

Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Leo Molloy:

"My view of Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau is that we are all one city, beautifully diverse and teeming with different cultures, customs and languages.

"There are no 'new Aucklanders' - we are all lucky immigrants to Aotearoa.

"I will always acknowledge our Tangata whenua.

"In my Auckland, every race, ethnicity and culture will have a voice. They are all rich, colourful threads in the tapestry of our city and they all share equal platforms of opportunity, employment and cultural expression.

"This city needs migrants who bring with them vast experience and skills that are drawn from and traverse the width of their own personal history and their country of origin.

"Our Tangata whenua, Pasifika, Asian and Indian communities, in particular, are the essence of Auckland. They are the epicentre of culture and connection, keeping our communities thriving, shaping neighbourhoods and bringing people together for sport, arts and culture.

"I will be a collaborative mayor that will consult with all communities to formulate a policy that will allow the diversity of our city to flourish while endeavouring to make housing and employment as accessible and affordable as is reasonably possible.

"A city without a vibrant migrant community would be just a body without a beating heart and I will never willingly be mayor of a city that has no beating heart or has had the heart ripped from it."

Mayoral candidate Craig Lord. Photo / Supplied

Craig Lord:

"The Council already has systems in place.

"In saying that, to reiterate my personal position, it's certainly important that all functions of Council are easily and readily accessible to everyone regardless of if they are a migrant or not.

"However, I do appreciate that it would be a massive lifestyle and culture change for any migrant and therefore it's important that Council maintains and monitors its existing support for the community groups and organisations who generally act as the guides for new Aucklanders."

Mayoral candidate Ted Johnston. Photo / Supplied

Ted Johnston:

"NZ was founded on Immigration. Europeans from UK and elsewhere, Pacific Islanders, Asians etc, have created the mix of people that are now Aucklanders and NZers. My ancestors are from the UK and Samoa.

"We need immigration to keep our population topped up as we have an ageing population.

"But we want immigrants that will help contribute to our little piece of paradise, good hard-working citizens, who bring the wealth and beauty of their various cultures to NZ. They should be of good character but be a mix of peoples. It takes all kinds of people to make a great city.

"However we must supply resources and infrastructure for the populations we have and bring in.

"Look at South Auckland. The highest concentration of Pacific Islanders in NZ, but also the highest poverty rates, crime, unemployment, youth - and among the highest in homelessness and mental health problems, etc.

"Where are resources for the people, especially the young people in South Auckland? If you create slums and do not assist those living in poorer areas by giving opportunity, then you are not only letting them down but condemning them to a lesser life, and creating a problem for the whole city.

"It is also an insurance policy to attack the causes of crime and money-draining health and welfare issues.

"How many times have we rebuilt Eden park?

"Put resources where they are needed. We should have a giant stadium in Mountfort Park, Manurewa, and assist with training and opportunity for the youth to give them a better shot at life. For Pacific Islanders, it is a huge tragedy for our whole race and for NZ, that so much of the entire youth population grow up underprivileged and even poor.

"I grew up in Otara in the 60s and 70s, and have been working there as a criminal barrister in Manukau courts, five days a week for about 30 years, and see all the problems daily. I have degrees in psychology and cell biology also. But how many didn't reach that or some other opportunity? If you aren't good at studies, music, or sport, then your options in a poor area are small, and crime, gangs poverty etc are a constant presence. We need a fair spread of resources where they are needed.

"We have current politicians talking a lot of hot air, including global warming, but they need to open their eyes and help the Auckland people right here and right now.

"No one else will do it for us.

"In my city, no one gets left behind. I will bring equity, fairness and good sense to Auckland. And that is what my party, New Conservative, stands for."