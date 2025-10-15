Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Renting v owning: Renters have lower life satisfaction than homeowners, study finds

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A study has found that people who own their homes outright have stronger financial well-being than renters or mortgage holders.

A study has found that people who own their homes outright have stronger financial well-being than renters or mortgage holders.

Renters have lower life satisfaction than homeowners, a new study has found. And with a 142% increase in rents over the past 16 years, that well-being gap has widened.

A 40-year-old central Auckland homeowner told the Herald that owning was good “in some ways”, giving her freedom to make alterations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save