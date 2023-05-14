The Paddle Steamer Waimarie carried over 11,000 people on trips down the Whanganui River in its best season yet.

The Paddle Steamer Waimarie carried over 11,000 people on trips down the Whanganui River in its best season yet.

The Waimarie riverboat has recorded its best season yet, with passenger numbers climbing to over 11000.

Waimarie Operating Trust chairman Stuart Hylton said passenger numbers reached 11,261 over the season which ended on Sunday, surpassing the previous high of 10,353 over the season before.

“We’re seeing a lot of locals that are on the vessel.”

Hylton said Whanganui residents who wanted to go on the vessel but had put off making the trip found a renewed interest in the boat after the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Hylton said they also began the Waimarie’s season three weeks earlier than previous years, which boosted numbers.

Cyclone Gabrielle falling on the East Coast meant tourists booked holidays on the West Coast, and Hylton said there were also more visitors because of the Interislander ferries not operating at full capacity.

“There was an increase of people who couldn’t go holidaying down south and ventured to places they hadn’t been before.”

Hylton said the additional revenue from the season would allow them to pay back debt and invest more money back into the vessel.

“There’s always a lot of maintenance, and we can invest a bit more in marketing for the next season and look to offer some different types of sailings.”

Manager calls time

The long-serving manager of the Paddle Steamer Waimarie, Phil Pollero, was retiring from the job following the season’s end.

Pollero, who had also been a crewman and skipper of the vessel, said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Waimarie team.

“It is time for me to move on and spend time doing the things I have not been able to do over recent years,” he said.

“It is also time for someone to take over where I have left off and continue to improve the wonderful tourist operation that the paddle steamer and Riverboat Museum is.”

Hylton said Pollero came from a maritime background and had coastguard experience, which meant the vessel greatly benefited from his knowledge of systems and compliance.

“He had a whole level of professionalism that we wanted for a premier tourist attraction.”

Pollero would officially step down as manager on May 16, and Jen Britton had been appointed to take over in his place.

Hylton hoped the increase in numbers would last in the coming seasons, with consistent local visitors and international tourists.

“We’re hoping those good numbers that have come through are going to tell others about Whanganui and they’ll be back.”