Remuera death: Post-mortem to be carried out as police continue investigation

A police officer at the scene of an unexplained death at a property in Remuera yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are continuing investigations and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the person who died in Remuera yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said there would not be an update on the situation until that post-mortem was completed today.

Police officers and forensic staff were spotted at a property as early as 8am yesterday, according to neighbours.

The circumstances of the death have not been released by authorities and officially, it is being treated as an "unexplained death."

Second unexplained death reported

It was the second unexplained death reported yesterday; after police confirmed they were investigating a death at a property in Seddon Rd, Frankton, in Hamilton.

St John confirmed paramedics were called to a private property about 2.40am. They treated someone who had suffered a "medical event", a spokeswoman said.

Police said this morning they were still treating it as an unexplained death.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances."