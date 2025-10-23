Advertisement
Relief teacher Graham Reinheimer censured after students record him bragging about sexual endeavors

Relief teacher Graham Reinheimer has been censured after claiming he was "baited" into having a conversation about sex with his class of 15-year-old students. File photo

A 68-year-old relief teacher who was recorded by students “bragging” about his sexual escapades, including referring to his favourite sexual position as “doggy style,” has blamed them for baiting him into the conversation.

Graham Reinheimer answered a series of questions from a class of 15-year-old boys about the best

