MetService Severe weather: January 31st - February 1st

Rotorua residents are bracing themselves for the arrival of potentially dangerous weather that has put the district on red alert.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell has urged people to take precautions, and one resident, recalling the effects of heavy flooding in 2018, said she wouldn’t be able to sleep until the danger had passed.

A red heavy rain warning has been issued for the Rotorua Lakes District and other parts of the Bay of Plenty.

MetService upgraded the warning from orange to red this afternoon.

According to the MetService website, an “atmospheric river” is expected to arrive in the region around 3am tomorrow, potentially causing dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Between 100 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected between 3am and 9pm on Wednesday. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour are expected.

Glenholme resident Glenys Ihaka’s sleepout has been flooded twice since September.

She has lived at her Tilsley St property for the past 20 years, and she can remember previous floodwaters covering her back garden and, once in 2018, overflowing onto her veranda.

Ihaka now takes many precautions when heavy rain is forecast. Today, she had sandbagged the area around her sleepout and the entrance to her garage. She’s also got two electric water pumps plugged in and ready to go.

“Over the weekend, I didn’t sleep,” Ihaka told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“I had to be manning the pumps the entire time.”

On Saturday night, Rotorua received 10 per cent of its annual rainfall.

But in December, Ihaka said sandbags didn’t do much to stop water from coming into her property.

“The water just flows through.”

In June, one month after moving into her new home, mum Rebecca Brake could only watch as a flood swept through her house. That flood cost Brake’s family an estimated $500,000 in damages.

Then, just a week after the family moved back in and a couple of days before Christmas, the family was once again forced to move due to flooding.

“We’ve given up. We’re at a loss,” Brake said.

“Living out of boxes and bags for a year is no great place to be for three kids.”

Brake and her family recently moved to a rental property near Christchurch. On Friday, they were informed that their house in Rotorua had flooded for a third time.

“I’m just pleased we weren’t there for the third flood. However, the situation is, we’re paying for two properties,” Brake said.

“We’ve been at some pretty low points, to be honest. We’ve just tried to keep it together for our kids.”

But Brake said her children were now receiving treatment for trauma.

“My middle child is terrified of storms and rain now. There’s been a real emotional toll on my family.”

As far as Brake could see, she said the flooding was just going to keep happening and there was “nothing to be done”.

“We’re happy to be away from it, and now I’m just trying to rebuild after a year of mess.”

Brooke Ellis and her family spent hours pumping floodwaters out of their Ngongotahā property over the weekend.

Ngongotahā resident Brooke Ellis said after her backyard was flooded over the weekend, she and her family hired two water pumps.

“We’ve been pumping water since Saturday, and we finished pumping [on] Sunday around 6pm.”

Ellis said it was the second time her property had experienced serious flooding, the first time being in 2018.

With more rain forecast over the coming days, Ellis said she and her family thought to start digging holes in the reserve behind their property to help redirect the water.

Ngongotahā resident Heather Brake said with heavy rain forecasts, flooding “is a worry”, but measures taken over the past few months seemed to be working well.

“It would take more rain than what we got on Friday and Saturday night to make the river overflow.”

Still, Brake recommended that residents not leave their belongings such as lawnmowers and kids’ bikes around lower areas on their properties.

“We had to stop and think of our stock in the paddock ahead of time. We lifted our freezer in the garage just to be on the safe side.”

Brake said the council’s work to remove blockages from the river and keep it flowing would help to prevent flooding.

In a statement released yesterday afternoon, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell urged locals to be on high alert in case of potential flooding risks.

“As a precaution, it may be wise for those living in low-lying areas or near waterways to consider finding alternative accommodation tonight,” Tapsell said.

“Because the ground is now totally saturated from the rainfall we’ve already had, more heavy rain increases the risk of flooding, so we want to make sure people are vigilant and prepared to act if needed.”

Tapsell said anyone feeling apprehensive or in need of support, including accommodation, could call the council, which had staff on standby to activate emergency response systems if needed.

“We want to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible in the event of flooding, so please take precautions and err on the side of caution.

“Our contractors and staff have been busy with the last of the clearing up from the weekend, and we are prepared.”

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health at Toi Te Ora Public Health, Dr Phil Shoemack, said in the case of flooding, contact with floodwater should be avoided “whenever possible”.

“All floodwater is, by definition, significantly contaminated with bugs.

“Anyone assisting with the clean-up effort should wear gloves and regularly wash their hands with soap and water.”