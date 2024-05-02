Since 16 men set out for the inaugural Rotorua Marathon in 1965, the event has developed into New Zealand’s most historic marathon, with thousands lured to complete a “Lap of the Lake”.

This weekend the event celebrates its 60th anniversary edition, with about 5000 entries across the six-event programme.

Leading the contenders for the full marathon - which also feature the New Zealand senior and masters’ Marathon Championships - is Rotorua’s Michael Voss, who is bidding for a fourth race win following victories in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The 27-year-old Lake City athlete will be chasing a sixth successive podium finish, Athletics NZ said in a statement today.

“I always look forward to the Rotorua Marathon.

“It is a tough course, but [being] aware of the rich history of the event and the fact I will have many friends participating makes it stand out from the other races,” Voss said.

Rotorua's Michael Voss is looking for his fourth win at the Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Andrew Warner

“The hype levels are even higher this year at the 60th anniversary event, and with a national title on the line too, I would love to grab the win. The aim is to get to 30km, feel good and be in with a shot of victory.

“As a local, I will have many friends and family supporting me and offering encouragement out on the course, so to win in front of them would be very special.”

The women’s elite race is led by Perth-based Wairarapa-raised mum of three Debbie Donald, who in March produced an impressive run to set a personal best of 2:40:39 in the Nagoya Marathon in Japan.

Also entered is former New Zealand 5000m, 10,000m and half-marathon champion Lydia O’Donnell, who is based in Australian.

“It is awesome to be running a marathon so close to where my parents live in Tauranga. As a schoolgirl, I used to compete in the Ekiden Relay around the lake as part of a team, and it is an exciting prospect to be able to run the full marathon around the lake.

“I haven’t run a marathon for a couple of years, but I’m looking forward to testing the waters. I don’t have high expectations, but I would like to run well.”

Several events over two days

Other events taking place on Saturday include the Combes Johnston BMW Half Marathon, which takes place on a new course, the Go Media 10km and the First Credit Union 5.5km.

Among those entered for the latter race is centenarian Colin Thorne from Whangārei, who has completed 22 full Rotorua Marathons - the last coming ten years ago at the 50th anniversary event.

Others entered in the 2024 Red Stag Rotorua Marathon include the Hits Drive DJ’s Matty McLean and Polly “PJ” Harding - who will have the luxury of being transported via a BMW to the start of their race as the pair battle it out for bragging rights.

The two-day programme will also feature the first edition of the Novotel Lakefront Mile on Friday which will comprise a Kids’ Mile, People’s Mile and the New Zealand Road Mile Championship events.

The 2024 Red Stag Rotorua Marathon programme will climax with the Runway 5 - a 5km event which will take place under lights at Rotorua Airport.

With a live band and DJ present, the event promises to provide a unique experience for those entered in the People’s Runway or the inaugural New Zealand 5km Road Championships.

Other exciting innovations planned for a special weekend include the Oofos Recovery Zone - which will provide athletes and spectators a full-service lounge to include ice baths, a stretching station, massages, physiotherapy, compression boots, massage guns and Oofos recovery shoes.

Online entries are now closed. However, you can still enter any of the six events in person at registration and the expo between 3-8pm on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 between 6.30am and 8am.

Red Stag Rotorua Marathon full timetable

Friday, May 3:

Novotel Lakefront Mile:

7.20pm - Kids’ Mile

7.35pm - The People’s Social Mile

8.00pm - *Men’s competitive mile

8.10pm - *Women’s competitive mile

*Featuring the NZ Road Mile Championship

Saturday, May 4:

8am - Full Marathon

8am - Combes Johnston BMW Half Marathon

8.15am - Go Media 10km (Runners)

8.20am - Go Media 10km (Walkers)

8.30am - First Credit Union 5.5km

Runway 5:

6.30pm - People’s Runway5

7.30pm - *Elite/competitive men’s Runway5

7.35pm - *Elite/competition women’s Runway5

*Featuring the NZ 5km Road Championships.