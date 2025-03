“We were shocked by the footage,” Stuart said.

The footage shows a white hatchback car attempting to overtake another vehicle as eight vehicles approach in the other direction.

An oncoming vehicle pulls off the road slightly to avoid the Red Cross car.

“We are conducting a full investigation into the incident in line with our employment policies, our safe driver policy, and our code of conduct. The driver is co-operating fully with the investigation.”

The driver of the Red Cross cars has been stood down from driving its vehicles as an investigation gets under way.

Stuart confirmed the incident occurred near Nelson at about 4pm on March 27.

Red Cross launched its investigation the next day, when it was alerted to the incident.

The staff member was immediately stood down from driving Red Cross vehicles, Stuart said.

“This behaviour does not align with our values and we sincerely apologise (...) to all those who were involved in the incident or have been concerned about it.”

Stuart said Red Cross had a safe driving policy which was reviewed regularly and unsafe driving behaviour was a breach of that policy.

