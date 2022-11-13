A sell-out Eden Park crowd left on a high following the Black Ferns' World Cup win on Saturday night. Video / Jed Bradley / Claire Trevett

Initial viewership figures show more than 1.3 million Kiwis watched the Black Ferns triumph over England in last night’s Rugby World Cup final.

It’s broken records for tournament free-to-air broadcaster Three, whose coverage was watched by 1,206,300 according to data supplied by Three’s owners Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the 25-54 age-group - considered the most commercially important demographic - about 75 per cent of those watching television viewed the game on Three.

Between peak hours of 6pm-10.30pm, 64.9 per cent of 25-54-year-olds were watching Three - a new record.

Another milestone was reached in the 5+ demographic - 59.5 per cent of Kiwis in that group who were watching television were tuned in to Three during peak hours.

The data didn’t include livestreams on ThreeNow or Spark Sport, meaning the figure was likely an undercount.

A statement from Spark Sport indicated roughly 100,000 people watched the final on its platform.

“While we don’t disclose specific numbers, we’re thrilled with the incredible amount of support the Black Ferns v England final match received and can confirm over 1.3 million New Zealanders tuned in to watch across Spark Sport and Three.”

It comes after reports Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui had gifted her World Cup medal to a young fan who has recently recovered from leukaemia, another magic moment in the wake of New Zealand’s stunning 34-31 World Cup final win over England.

ESPN assistant editor Brittany Mitchell reports Tui was spotted on Sunday morning without her medal after gifting it to a fan named Lucia, who she had met earlier last week at a fan engagement event.

Ruby Tui gifts a young fan her Rugby World Cup medal. Photo / Supplied

Lucia had reportedly followed the Black Ferns throughout the World Cup and told Tui her dream was to become a Black Fern. Lucia’s father had told Tui of his daughter’s recent cancer battle.

“Speaking to the young fan, Lucia, Tui asked what her dream was, “to become a Black Fern” was her answer. Moments later, after the young girl had stepped away, her father would approach Tui, to let her know his daughter had recently recovered from Leukemia,” Mitchell reported.

After New Zealand somehow survived the deadly English maul to topple a team hailed by coach Wayne Smith as the best of all time, thrilling a record-breaking Eden Park crowd and completing their incredible resurgence, it was Tui’s turn to speak.

The Ferns winger began her post-match interview running high on emotion, thanking the packed Eden Park crowd for their support and beaming with pride.

“How was it New Zealand? How was it?

“I’m just so proud to be a New Zealander right now,” said Tui.

“They said nobody cared about women’s rugby, well guess what? We out here. We’re going nowhere.

“They said we couldn’t do it, they said we wouldn’t and honestly - it took all of us.

“Anybody out there defended an England mob before? It ain’t easy on the last minute baby, but we all did it together. New Zealand was a part of that. I’m so proud to be here right now.”

At this stage, Tui had the 42,579-strong Eden Park crowd in the palm of her hand and began to sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, the waiata most New Zealanders learn while at primary school. The Eden Park crowd responded in full voice.