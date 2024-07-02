Many of the local shops remained open throughout the evening and added to the success of the event, along with the many crafters who usually fill the town centre for the Saturday morning markets.

A special appearance from Robyn and Life Education Trust Central Plateau was a treat and was a chance to introduce local participants in the upcoming Dance for Life Education Trust event in October.

Tūrangi Events chairwoman Dorene Mills, from Tall Poppy Real Estate (a major sponsor for the event) and Russel Cooper, introduced local participants Zane Cozens, Charlotte and Calum Jamieson and Anne Wilson and had them show off some of their moves for the crowd.

Music filled the normally quiet town centre with tunes provided by Tūwharetoa FM.

The youth of Tūrangi took the spotlight on June 27 with a school gala organised for staff and students of Tongariro School followed later in the day by the first family lights disco in the Tūrangi town centre where once again music and laughter filled the normally quiet town centre.

Moer than 150 tamariki and their whānau attended a night of celebration.

Gina Pohe said, thanks to the combined efforts of the Tūrangi Rangatahi Hub, the Tūrangi Events team, Tūrangi Rotary, families, friends, and the support of Tūrangi New World, they were able to deliver a free and “memorable experience” for all who attended.

Tūrangi celebrates Matariki with a three-day festival, including night markets in the town centre.

“The success of the Matariki disco highlights the incredible power of collaboration.”

For Tūrangi Rotary President Dave Booker and treasurer Joanne Booker, the Tūrangi Matariki events aligned perfectly with Rotary’s mission statement; and they were proud to be supporting the community.

Athena Anaru from Pihanga Health also expressed the same sentiment.

The final aspect of the celebrations took place at the Tūrangi Bridge Motel, where the events team turned its attention to the Matariki Ball.

Attendees were resplendent in their attire as they danced the night away as the band with local roots, FLB, gave everyone a reason to dance the night away.

Tūrangi Events chairwoman Dorene Mills said the success of the events was due to the dedication of a team that is passionate about seeing Tūrangi thrive and to the locals who supported the effort.

Shops stayed open late to help Tūrangi celebrate Matariki.

“We are tired of waiting for things to come our way; we have decided to make them happen... for ourselves and for the whole community.

“The Tūrangi Events team pulled all this off with very little funds. Gratefully, Genisis and TDC [Taupō District Council] assisted with funding however we had to use resources creatively and sparingly.

“We borrowed lights from friends, made decorations from recycled milk bottles and pop bottles, etc, called in favours and just got creative. There are some pretty creative and resourceful people in our little community.”







