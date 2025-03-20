He took the teenager, whom he did not know, to a holiday park in Taupō, plied her with alcohol, and raped her. She was so intoxicated she couldn’t walk and was carried into a unit by Nepia.
Now, Nepia is behind bars indefinitely, after Justice Greg Blanchard KC decided the risk to the community was too high to warrant a finite sentence, and sentenced him to preventive detention.
Nepia faced charges of abduction for sexual connection, doing an indecent act on a young person, and rape. He pleaded guilty late last year after a judge decided his previous sexual offending would be made known to a jury in his upcoming trial.
Today at his sentencing in the High Court at Rotorua, it was heard how at the start of 2023, Nepia came across the young teen walking on her own near Rotorua.
Whānau had offered to house Nepia upon release from a finite sentence, keeping him somewhat separate on their land and with limited contact with the community.
Justice Blanchard said while Nepia was lucky to have their strong support, he was concerned whether that would address Nepia’s offending.
“The harm caused to each of your victims is extremely serious,” the judge said.
“You pose a significant ongoing risk to the community, your efforts to address the cause of your offending have not been successful, a finite sentence of imprisonment is not sufficient to mitigate the risk you pose.”
Nepia was sentenced to preventive detention with an MPI of six years and eight months, meaning he would not present to the Parole Board until that point.
HannahBartlettis a Tauranga-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She previously covered court and local government for the Nelson Mail, and before that was a radio reporter at Newstalk ZB.