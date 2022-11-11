Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Rebuilding Better: Two big ideas to upgrade New Zealand’s economy

By Max Harris
11 mins to read
The New New Zealand: Rebuilding Better is a major new series from the NZ Herald and NZME which, as we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and start to rebuild, seeks to examine past mistakes and help lay a pathway for a fairer and more prosperous Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

In May 2020, in the early days of Covid-19, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson delivered a surprisingly frank speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

“We should all acknowledge things weren’t perfect before Covid-19

