Reb Fountain will be bringing her full band when she performs at the Small Hall Sessions.

Here’s a unique opportunity to see one of New Zealand’s most dynamic performers, with her full band, in the intimate and quirky rural halls of Hawke’s Bay.

The Small Hall Sessions returns next week with the extraordinary songwriter and performer Reb Fountain.

Fountain doesn’t do little venues any more. She sells out the Auckland Town Hall, the Powerstation, but she has a special connection to Hawke’s Bay and a fondness for her audience here.

When she last did her sold-out Small Hall Sessions tour just over two years ago, she came with her long-term collaborator Dave Kahn.

This time round she brings her full band.

Small Hall Sessions creator and curator Jamie Macphail says these shows offer an incredible opportunity to see a world-class band, at the very top of their game, right up close and very personal.

“Born in San Francisco and moving with her family to Lyttelton as a teenager at a time when the tiny port town was just developing as the hub of a new alt-country/folk movement, she played and collaborated with them all — Delaney Davidson, Marlon Williams, Adam McGrath & The Eastern and Aldous Harding,” Macphail said.

Winner of the 2021 Taite Music Prize and the Aotearoa Music Award for Best Country Music Album and APRA Best Song in 2018, Fountain is a consummate recording artist and performer: stunning audiences with her music and artistry alike.

“A perfect extension of her 2020 self-titled album, IRIS elevates Fountain’s music to new heights. Here, Reb effortlessly combines pop elements with her trademark noir folk-punk sound, weaving authentic and anthemic tunes that create an instant and indelible impression.

“She is just a few weeks away from returning to Roundhead Studios to record a new album. In these Small Hall Sessions, she will play many of the new songs, some for the first time, as well as songs from her previous albums.”





The Details:

Wednesday, August 9, Matapiro Community Hall

Thursday, August 10, Takapau Town Hall

Friday, August 11, Twyford Raupare Community Hall

Saturday, August 12, Puketapu Community Hall

Doors open at 6pm, show starts from 7pm

Bar and meals available