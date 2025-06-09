Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Real Life: Brian Kelly on King’s Birthday honour for pursuing childhood radio dream

By Matt Burrows
Newstalk ZB·
5 mins to read

Tauranga radio announcer Brian Kelly has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to broadcasting in the 2025 King's Birthday Honours.

Tauranga radio announcer Brian Kelly has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to broadcasting in the 2025 King's Birthday Honours.

Brian Kelly, MNZM, was just 5 years old when he decided he wanted to be a radio announcer.

Growing up in Whanganui, the now host of Gold Sport’s The Country Sport Breakfast would play games pretending to run a radio station and broadcasting live.

As a child, he’d call into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand