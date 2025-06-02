About 14,000. That’s where you land if you take Brian Kelly’s estimate that he does about 60 interviews a week, and multiply it over the four and a half years he’s hosted Gold AM’s The Country Sport Breakfast.
And that’s just a small segment of the Tauranga radio announcer’s 55-yearcareer on the airwaves, and four decades as New Zealand’s voice of motorsport.
Kelly’s contributions behind the mic have been recognised in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours.
BK, as many know him, has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to broadcasting.
Kelly rises at 3.45am and cycles to his Cameron Rd studio. He prepares for the show, then goes live on air at 6am for three hours. Bedtime is 8pm. His family - wife Ronata and their three adult children - are used to it.
He’s proud of the show’s balance between interesting interviews, and great tunes. Serving up a classic rock song every half hour feeds his love for music.
Motorsport is another lifelong passion, and Kelly spent 40 years reporting and commentating from the tracks of every major racing event in New Zealand.
He interviewed the likes of Sébastien Loeb and a young Liam Lawson.
His “all-time hero”, the late Formula One world champion Denny Hulme, became a friend, and Kelly cherishes the memory of sitting with him under Hulme’s apple tree on Ngatai Rd.
Kelly is still involved in Rally Otago - “the best in the country”. He speculates whether someone in Dunedin might have nominated him for the Royal honour, but he really has no idea who put him up.
When the email landed, his first thought was, “Wow, I’m not deserving of this”.
“I’m just doing something I love and always have since I was 5. I wanted to be a radio announcer, and 55 years later, they still seem to want me.”