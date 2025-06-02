Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Tauranga radio announcer Brian Kelly made member of NZ Order of Merit

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

Brian Kelly has spent 55 years on the airwaves, and is New Zealand's voice of motorsport. Now he's been made a member of the NZ Order of Merit in the King's Birthday honours.

About 14,000. That’s where you land if you take Brian Kelly’s estimate that he does about 60 interviews a week, and multiply it over the four and a half years he’s hosted Gold AM’s The Country Sport Breakfast.

And that’s just a small segment of the Tauranga radio announcer’s 55-year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times