Tauranga radio host Brian Kelly on new role as Gold AM breakfast host

Brian Kelly (BK) in the Tauranga studio with his producer and son Mark Kelly in the background. Photo / George Novak

Local radio host Brian Kelly began his new role as Gold AM's "The Country Sport Breakfast" host this week, saying goodbye to his comfortable seat as host for the Coast's local Bay of Plenty Breakfast show. Leah Tebbutt sits down with the self-confessed sports nut to see how it's been going.

When Brian Kelly (BK) was asked to host the new Gold AM breakfast show, he said it was a dream come true.

However, the dream took on a new dimension when his son, Mark Kelly, was appointed as his producer.

Now the father-and-son duo are hitting the airwaves across the country, with BK going live from the Tauranga studio while his son streams in from Auckland.

"It's quite a big change from being a music radio DJ to suddenly becoming a sports and rural announcer," BK said.

"Number one, it's challenging, but it's really enjoyable. You're talking to sportspeople talking to finance people and then in amongst that we get to play some good ol' classic rock music through the show as well."

Gold AM's "The Country Sport Breakfast" was launched in July last year, the show delivering rural and regionally focused news and interviews, served up with a big dose of sports information, interviews and opinion.

BK has been involved in broadcasting since 1970 in a number of on-air roles but has always had a passion for sport, particularly motorsport.

While the sports element of the show flows easily for him, it's the rural aspect that was challenging.

"It's a learning curve on the rural side of things, not having come from a farm, but we're making it work.

"You're more current, so what I was doing before was a local programme. Now, it's New Zealand-wide. And so you're looking at things that interest the whole of New Zealand, from the dairy farmer in Southland through to the dairy farmer in Northland who is suffering from drought."

It's been more than 30 years since BK had a producer with him in the studio but he maintains that Mark is still the boss despite the family hierarchy.

"He poured his heart and soul into it and got the job and it's been an absolute dream working with my son and he's just loving it.

"I'll respect him. You know he's a younger market, so I don't want to be an old 'No I will do it this way'. Nope, [I'm] very happy to work with him and we've been having fun."

NZME head of talk Jason Winstanley said Gold AM's breakfast show was designed for regional New Zealanders and sport lovers alike.

"Calling the Bay of Plenty home, BK's a heartland-dwelling, self-confessed sports nut and the voice of New Zealand motorsport for over 40 years, so in many ways, this show is designed just for him."

BK's move to Gold AM means the Coast's Bay of Plenty listeners will be able to catch the popular Coast "Feel Good" Breakfast with Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace on 97.4FM.

