Happy crowd at 2021 Avocado Food & Wine fest in Katikati

A fun crowd danced away the afternoon at Katikati's popular Avocado Food and Wine Festival. Photo / Anna Menendez

Sun, fun, food, cool drinks and great entertainment - the 2021 Avocado Food and Wine Festival held in New Zealand's avocado capital - Katikati, had it all, with a crowd of more than 2000 turning up to soak up the atmosphere.

"Everybody was happy," says Jacqui Knight, one of the festival organisers.

Hosted by the Lions Club of Katikati on behalf of the Funfest Charitable Trust at one of the town's best venues - the Uretara Domain - the popular festival attracts thousands of people annually.

Headline act at the festival Halo played covers for a variety of music genres from ABBA to Guns 'n Roses. Photo Anna Menendez

Jacqui says the entertainment was great starting with Tauranga duo Toner and Franks, who were interactive with the crowd, then James Ray had people up line dancing and finishing with Halo, back again by popular demand.

MC for the event, Brian Kelly from NZME's Coast radio, told Jacqui that Halo was the best covers band he's ever heard.

Celebrity chef Shane Yardley demonstrated some creative dishes for foodies, and there was a good variety of food vendors with plenty of selections to tempt the fussiest of taste buds.

Celebrity chef Shane Yardley cooking up a storm at the Avocado Food & Wine Festival. Photo Anna Menendez

Many vendors have already booked for next year. The free hydro hub was well used with people filling up water bottles as the day heated up.

Although numbers were down on last year due to other events being on, Jacqui says, "it was a really good atmosphere and there were definitely more locals this year.

"The day went off without a hitch - all we could have hoped for was a few more people."

Rhys Montgomery, president of the festival organising committee, says issues from the previous year had been rectified and he was happy with the way the festival was conducted.

Crowds start arriving at the Avocado Food & Wine Festival through the revised entry at the Uretara Domain.

He thanked the community for supporting the event.

"I saw some familiar faces and chatted to a few people who had smiles on their dials. There were plaudits all round."

Katikati Sport and Recreation Centre members once again helped out the Lions Club on the day with much of the physical work.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Katikati Sports and Recreation Centre.

The organising committee will have a debrief this week. The Katikati Lions Club will discuss the future of their involvement with the festival at their meeting in February.