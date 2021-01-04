Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Earthquake rattles Katikati area

Quick Read

FILE

Bay of Plenty Times

An earthquake has rattled Katikati in the Western Bay of Plenty this morning.

According to GeoNet a magnitude 2.4 quake was recorded 10km east of Te Aroha at a depth of 0km at 7.28am.

People have commented on social media about the quake.

Judy from Heron Cres said the "whole house shook like anything" describing it as a real "rattle and rumble noise".

Others described it as a "short, sharp shake" and "a very stern rattle with a loud rumbling noise. The whole house shook."