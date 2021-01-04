Earthquake rattles Katikati area

FILE

An earthquake has rattled Katikati in the Western Bay of Plenty this morning.

According to GeoNet a magnitude 2.4 quake was recorded 10km east of Te Aroha at a depth of 0km at 7.28am.

People have commented on social media about the quake.

Judy from Heron Cres said the "whole house shook like anything" describing it as a real "rattle and rumble noise".

Others described it as a "short, sharp shake" and "a very stern rattle with a loud rumbling noise. The whole house shook."